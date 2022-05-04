1 shot, killed in Temple Hills; Prince George's County Police investigating

Prince George's County Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Temple Hills, according to social media posts.

PGPD said on Twitter that officers responded to the 2400 block of Corning Ave around 1 p.m. where they located an adult male outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are on the scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.