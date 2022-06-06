Pride Month 2022: List of events celebrating LGBTQ+ community in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Pride Month is currently in full swing and those looking to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the DMV can find multiple parades, festivals and concerts throughout the region during the month of June.
President Joe Biden declared June 2022 as "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month" at the beginning of June. However, it was President Bill Clinton that was the first to declare the month of June as Pride Month in 1999.
The first Pride march took place June 28, 1970, a year after the 1969 uprisings at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York, which were led by trans women of color. More than 50 years later, there’s scarcely a patch on Earth that doesn’t host some type of Pride event.
Here is a list of events taking place in D.C., Maryland and Virginia during Pride Month 2022:
D.C. Pride Events
OUTspoken: A Night of Queer Expression
Monday, June 6 | 7:30 p.m. | 625 Monroe St. NE, Washington, D.C.
DC Bike Party's June Pride Ride
Wednesday, June 8 | 7:45 a.m. | Dupont Circle Fountain
Capital Pride Parade
Saturday, June 11 | 3 p.m. | 16th St. & T St. NW, Washington D.C.
Pride Field Day
Saturday, June 11 | 9:30 a.m. | Marie Reed Soccer Field
Capital Pride Festival
Sunday, June 12 | Noon | Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.
Capital Pride Concert
Sunday, June 12 | Noon | 3rd & Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C.
The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs Present: District of PRIDE
Thursday, June 30 | 7 p.m. | Lincoln Theatre
Maryland Pride Events
PRIDE in the Park: An LGBTQ+ Comedy Show
Thursday, June 9 | 6 p.m. | Fairview Road Urban Park, Silver Spring
Posh Pride Glow in the Dark Paint & Sip Social
Saturday, June 18 | 7:30 p.m. | POSH Cycling & Fitness Studio, College Park
Saturday, June 18 | Noon | Annapolis Town Center
MoCo Pride Youth Picnic
Saturday, June 25 | Noon | Woodside Urban Park, Silver Spring
Saturday, June 25 | 10:30 a.m. | The Hall CP, College Park
Sunday, June 26 | Noon | Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring
Virginia Pride Events
Rock the Lot with PRIDE
Thursday, June 9 | 4 p.m. | S. Clark Street Parking Lot (Behind Hyatt Regency Hotel), Arlington
LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch
Saturday, June 11 | 10 a.m. | Freddie's Beach Bar & Restaurant, Arlington
Drag Show Pride Party
Saturday, June 11 | 9 p.m. | Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse, Manassas
The 2022 Arlington Pride Festival
Saturday, June 25 | Noon | Gateway Park
Sunday, June 26 | 1 p.m. | Heritage Farm Museum, Sterling