Pride Month 2022: List of events celebrating LGBTQ+ community in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Pride Month is currently in full swing and those looking to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the DMV can find multiple parades, festivals and concerts throughout the region during the month of June.

President Joe Biden declared June 2022 as "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month" at the beginning of June. However, it was President Bill Clinton that was the first to declare the month of June as Pride Month in 1999.

The first Pride march took place June 28, 1970, a year after the 1969 uprisings at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York, which were led by trans women of color. More than 50 years later, there’s scarcely a patch on Earth that doesn’t host some type of Pride event.

Here is a list of events taking place in D.C., Maryland and Virginia during Pride Month 2022:

D.C. Pride Events

OUTspoken : A Night of Queer Expression

Monday, June 6 | 7:30 p.m. | 625 Monroe St. NE, Washington, D.C.

DC Bike Party's June Pride Ride

Wednesday, June 8 | 7:45 a.m. | Dupont Circle Fountain

Capital Pride Parade

Saturday, June 11 | 3 p.m. | 16th St. & T St. NW, Washington D.C.

Pride Field Day

Saturday, June 11 | 9:30 a.m. | Marie Reed Soccer Field

Capital Pride Festival

Sunday, June 12 | Noon | Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

Capital Pride Concert

Sunday, June 12 | Noon | 3rd & Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C.

The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs Present: District of PRIDE

Thursday, June 30 | 7 p.m. | Lincoln Theatre

Maryland Pride Events

PRIDE in the Park : An LGBTQ+ Comedy Show

Thursday, June 9 | 6 p.m. | Fairview Road Urban Park, Silver Spring

Posh Pride Glow in the Dark Paint & Sip Social

Saturday, June 18 | 7:30 p.m. | POSH Cycling & Fitness Studio, College Park

PridePalooza

Saturday, June 18 | Noon | Annapolis Town Center

MoCo Pride Youth Picnic

Saturday, June 25 | Noon | Woodside Urban Park, Silver Spring

PRIDE Drag Brunch

Saturday, June 25 | 10:30 a.m. | The Hall CP, College Park

Pride in the Plaza Festival

Sunday, June 26 | Noon | Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring

Virginia Pride Events

Rock the Lot with PRIDE

Thursday, June 9 | 4 p.m. | S. Clark Street Parking Lot (Behind Hyatt Regency Hotel), Arlington

LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch

Saturday, June 11 | 10 a.m. | Freddie's Beach Bar & Restaurant, Arlington

Drag Show Pride Party

Saturday, June 11 | 9 p.m. | Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse, Manassas

The 2022 Arlington Pride Festival

Saturday, June 25 | Noon | Gateway Park

Loudoun Pride

Sunday, June 26 | 1 p.m. | Heritage Farm Museum, Sterling