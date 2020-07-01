President Trump’s July 4 ‘Salute to America’ event details released

Details on President Trump’s July 4 “Salute to America” event in the District were released on Wednesday – and it will include not only the traditional fireworks display, but demonstrations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds.

The event has come under heavy scrutiny in light of the COVID-19 crisis, and the large numbers of people expected to attend the event.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked residents to celebrate July 4 at home.

READ MORE: Fourth of July in Washington to come with a twist from Trump

Trump, however, has pledged that the event will go forward regardless.

Last year’s edition was marred by a downpour in the nation’s capital.

The President, as well as First Lady Melania Trump, are hosting the event from the South Lawn of the White House and the Ellipse.

The National Mall and the surrounding area will remain open to the public throughout the event.

READ MORE: President Trump committed to July 4 celebration in DC despite lawmaker alarm

“President Trump’s 2020 Salute to America will be a patriotic tribute to our men and women in uniform, and the Department of Defense will be providing a one-of-a-kind air show,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt.

In addition to the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds, the flyover will include World War II era vintage planes, such as P-51s and B-29s.

READ MORE: Questions remain over July 4th celebration on National Mall

The flyovers will be from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The administration says the fireworks display will be “one of the largest ever,” with 10,000 devices taking to the skies.

The show is set to be 35 minutes long – and will be visible throughout the District and Northern Virginia, according to the administration.

The fireworks will start shortly after 9 p.m.

More than 800 acres of National Mall and Memorial Parks, equivalent to more than 600 football fields, are accessible for viewing the flyovers and fireworks, including the:

- Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

- Thomas Jefferson Memorial

- World War II Memorial

- East Potomac Park

- Washington Monument grounds

- National Mall grounds between 4th and 14th Streets

The firework display is viewable three miles away from the launch site, making other public locations, such as Anacostia Park, Meridian Hill Park, and the George Washington Memorial Parkway options for experiencing the show. This includes the:

- U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial

- Netherlands Carillon grounds

- Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial Grove

- Gravelly Point Park

- Mount Vernon Trail from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island

Attendees are being asked to act in accordance with CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 including practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering, refraining from attending if symptoms are evident and basic hygiene.

More than 300,000 face coverings will be available for those attending, but visitors should not rely on those supplies, and should wear their own.

You can review additional guidelines by clicking here.

The area from 17th Street to the Lincoln Memorial and between Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW will be a secure area on July 4. Access will be via four entry points, and visitors will be screened entering the secure area. All coolers, backpacks, packages, and persons will be subject to inspection.

The following public access points for the secure area will open at 1 p.m. unless otherwise indicated and will remain open until 9 p.m. Visitors will be screened at all access points.

There may be changes to access points on the day of the event to enhance security. The access points are at:

- Constitution Avenue NW at 20th Street NW

- Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd Street NW and Henry Bacon Drive NW

- 17th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW (near the World War II Memorial)

- East Basin Drive just south of the Jefferson Memorial (NOTE: Visitors will not be able to access the National Mall from here.)

You can click here for more updates and news regarding the event.

