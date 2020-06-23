President Trump says he has authorized arrest of anyone vandalizing monuments, statues or federal property

President Trump said he has authorized the federal government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys monuments, statues or other federal property.

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House Tuesday, June 16, 2020, prior to signing an executive order on safe policing for safe communities. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, Trump said:

"I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.....This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!"

Across the U.S., statues and monuments of people associated with racism or colonialism have been targeted in light of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

On Monday, protesters targeted a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House.