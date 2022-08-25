President Joe Biden holds unity rally at Richard Montgomery High in Rockville

Road closures and heightened security are in effect in Rockville Thursday night as President Joe Biden holds a unity rally for Democrats at Richard Montgomery High School.

Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, is attending the rally as well.

Democrats rented out the school for the event, which meant teachers preparing for Monday's first day had to wrap up work early. Despite the inconveniences, people say they're excited to have the president in Rockville.

"I think it’s worth it, it’s definitely worth it," one resident said. "You don’t get many opportunities like this often, so it’s a great chance."

Del. Dan Cox, the GOP gubernatorial nominee, canceled a news conference at the school. But, a Republican group called "Help Save America" picketed President Biden's appearance.

Meanwhile, the Democratic and Republican nominees for Montgomery County Executive, incumbent Marc Elrich and Republican Reardon Sullivan, are looking to highlight their race this November.

Officials are urging anyone coming to the event to use mass transit. However, Montgomery County Ride-On has announced that several bus routes near the school will be detoured until 10 p.m.