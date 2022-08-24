President Biden to hold rally at Richard Montgomery High School
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit a Rockville high school Thursday to rile up Democratic supporters.
According to Montgomery County officials, Biden will visit Richard Montgomery High School between 4-8 p.m.
The White House indicated last week that Biden and First Lady Jill Biden would attend a Democratic National Committee event in Montgomery County in the suburbs of the nation's capital. However, it's not clear if the first lady will attend, after the White House confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19. She was also slated to speak during the rally.
The official list of speakers will include President Biden, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, Democratic nominee for Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Senator Ben Cardin, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Congressman Jaime Raskin.
Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis campaign spokespeople for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore and Democratic comptroller nominee Brooke Lierman said the candidates will also be in attendance.
Ahead of the grassroots event, the Montgomery County Police Department released guidelines (below) for those who would like to attend.
- Only invited and registered guests will be allowed to access the event.
- Attendees will not be allowed to enter the venue before 4 p.m.
- Temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees. We ask that attendees arrive closer to 4 p.m., as there will be a security line outside and an extended wait time.
- Everyone must enter the school from Fleet Street and Richard Montgomery Drive
- Parking is limited. Invited guests are not allowed to park at the high school. The use of public transportation is strongly encouraged.
- The following parking garages and areas are permitting free parking for the event:
- Council Office Building Garage located at 225 Monroe Street Rockville
- Montgomery County Jury Lot located at 254 Monroe Street Rockville
- Montgomery College - Rockville Campus located at 51 Mannakee Street Rockville (will likely require public transportation from there)
- Montgomery County Public Schools parking lot – 850 Hungerford Drive
- Additional parking is available for a fee at the Rockville Metro