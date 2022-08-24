President Biden to hold rally at Richard Montgomery High School

article

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit a Rockville high school Thursday to rile up Democratic supporters.

According to Montgomery County officials, Biden will visit Richard Montgomery High School between 4-8 p.m.

The White House indicated last week that Biden and First Lady Jill Biden would attend a Democratic National Committee event in Montgomery County in the suburbs of the nation's capital. However, it's not clear if the first lady will attend, after the White House confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19. She was also slated to speak during the rally.

The official list of speakers will include President Biden, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, Democratic nominee for Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Senator Ben Cardin, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Congressman Jaime Raskin.

Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis campaign spokespeople for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore and Democratic comptroller nominee Brooke Lierman said the candidates will also be in attendance.

Ahead of the grassroots event, the Montgomery County Police Department released guidelines (below) for those who would like to attend.