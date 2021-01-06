President-elect Joe Biden to speak as chaos erupts at US Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden is set to speak Wednesday while chaos erupts in Washington, D.C. where supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building and at least one person was reportedly shot.

Congress met in a joint session to confirm Biden’s Electoral College win over Trump, but the session was abruptly halted as protesters clashed with police and marched through the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags.

Senators were evacuated, while some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices. One person was shot and taken to a local hospital, according to FOX 5 DC and the Associated Press, citing sources.

Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.

Biden is set to speak from his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware and had been scheduled to discuss the economy, but was expected to address the situation unfolding at the U.S. Capitol.

