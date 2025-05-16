The Brief Pimlico Race Course will host its final Preakness Stakes before demolition begins. The aging track has suffered from structural issues, including a condemned grandstand. The Preakness will move to Laurel Park in 2026, with plans to return to Pimlico in 2027.



Pimlico Race Course, the historic Baltimore racetrack that has hosted the Preakness Stakes since 1873, is set for demolition following the 150th running on Saturday.

The aging track, which opened in 1870, has deteriorated over the years.

A portion of the grandstand was condemned in 2019, ceiling tiles are missing from occupied areas, and a large window overlooking the track is cracked.

Beginning in 2026, the Preakness Stakes will temporarily move to nearby Laurel Park while construction of the new Pimlico takes place.

Officials plan for the race to return to its historic Baltimore home in 2027.

2025 Preakness Stakes Fact Sheet:

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Post Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland

Race Distance: 1 and 3/16 miles

Field for Saturday's 150th Preakness, with post position, horse's name, jockey's name and current odds:

1. Goal Oriented | Flavien Prat | 6-1

2. Journalism | Umberto Rispoli | 8-5

3. American Promise | Nik Juarez | 15-1

4. Heart of Honor | Saffie Osborne | 12-1

5. Pay Billy | Raul Mena | 20-1

6. River Thames | Irad Ortiz Jr. | 9-2

7. Sandman | John Velazquez | 4-1

8. Clever Again | Jose Ortiz | 5-1

9. Gosger | Luis Saez | 20-1

Favorite: Journalism (8-5 odds)

Other Top Contenders: Sandman (4-1), River Thames (9-2), Clever Again (5-1)

Kentucky Derby Winner Sovereignty: Not competing in the Preakness, focusing on the Belmont Stakes.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Preakness Stakes 2025: 150th race will be last at old Pimlico before demolition