Powerball Jackpot: How tall is $1.2 billion?

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $1.2 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers Monday. But can you visualize what $1.2 billion really looks like?

Here’s a rough idea from Powerball officials who break down how tall various jackpots would be if you stacked $100 bills next to famous world landmarks.

Jackpots:

$40 Million | Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. (145 ft.)

$85 Million | Statue of Liberty New York City (305 ft.)

$125 Million | Great Pyramid Egypt (455 ft)

$225 Million | Bloomberg Tower New York City (805 ft)

$300 Million | Eiffel Tower Paris (1,063 ft)

$500 Million | One World Trade Center New York City (1,776 ft)

$750 Million | Burj Khalifa Dubai (2,717 ft)

$1 Billion | Willis Tower x 2 (3,458 ft)

If someone wins Wednesday’s jackpot they would need two Willis Towers and a Bloomberg Tower to reach above the top of the stack!

The jackpot for a potential winner who takes the cash option, would be worth approximately $497.3 million.