Powerball jackpot climbs to $670 million

One of the largest Powerball jackpots in the history of the game is up for grabs Monday night when the winning numbers are picked in the $670 million drawing.

The pot has increased over the last several months following 39 consecutive drawings without a grand-prize winner. The last winning ticket for the jackpot hit on June 5 and was purchased in Florida for a winning amount of $285.6 million.

The winning numbers will be selected Monday night at 11 p.m.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning Monday’s jackpot.