Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Monday's drawing

By Daniel Miller
Published  December 8, 2025 9:17am EST
The Brief

    • The Powerball jackpot has soared to $875 million.
    • Saturday night's winning numbers were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44, and the red Powerball was 7. 
    • The next Powerball drawing will be held Monday night.

The Powerball jackpot is now a staggering $875 million after no player matched all six winning numbers from this weekend's drawing.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is happening at 10:59 pm ET on Monday. 

What were the winning numbers from the Saturday, Dec. 6 drawing?

By the numbers:

The winning numbers were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44, and the red Powerball was 7. The Powerplay was 2X. 

How to play Powerball

What you can do:

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball drawings are also livestreamed on the Powerball website

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Powerball website. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

