Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Monday's drawing

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has soared to $875 million. Saturday night's winning numbers were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44, and the red Powerball was 7. The next Powerball drawing will be held Monday night.



The Powerball jackpot is now a staggering $875 million after no player matched all six winning numbers from this weekend's drawing.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is happening at 10:59 pm ET on Monday.

What were the winning numbers from the Saturday, Dec. 6 drawing?

By the numbers:

The winning numbers were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44, and the red Powerball was 7. The Powerplay was 2X.

How to play Powerball

What you can do:

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball drawings are also livestreamed on the Powerball website.