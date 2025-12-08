Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Monday's drawing
The Powerball jackpot is now a staggering $875 million after no player matched all six winning numbers from this weekend's drawing.
When is the next Powerball drawing?
The next Powerball drawing is happening at 10:59 pm ET on Monday.
What were the winning numbers from the Saturday, Dec. 6 drawing?
By the numbers:
The winning numbers were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44, and the red Powerball was 7. The Powerplay was 2X.
RELATED: Powerball jackpot jumps to $820 million ahead of Saturday's drawing
How to play Powerball
What you can do:
Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball drawings are also livestreamed on the Powerball website.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Powerball website. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.