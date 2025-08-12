Power washer fumes hospitalize 2 in downtown DC parking garage

The Brief 2 hospitalized, 3 treated after CO exposure. Power washers used in unventilated D.C. garage. CO levels now safe, fire officials say.



Two people were hospitalized and three others treated early Tuesday after carbon monoxide exposure from power washers operating in an unventilated parking garage in downtown D.C.

Carbon monoxide scare

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of E Street in the northwest, according to fire officials.

Crews ventilated the garage, and carbon monoxide levels have since returned to normal, authorities said.