Power washer fumes hospitalize 2 in downtown DC parking garage
WASHINGTON - Two people were hospitalized and three others treated early Tuesday after carbon monoxide exposure from power washers operating in an unventilated parking garage in downtown D.C.
Carbon monoxide scare
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of E Street in the northwest, according to fire officials.
Crews ventilated the garage, and carbon monoxide levels have since returned to normal, authorities said.
The Source: Information in this article comes from DC Fire and EMS Department.