Power poles collapse along Route 85 in Frederick County, causing closures

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The Brief A stretch of Buckeystown Pike near Fingerboard Road remains closed after multiple power poles snapped and fell Wednesday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, though no serious injuries were reported. Officials say the road will stay closed for an extended period while crews make repairs, causing significant delays.



A major stretch of Buckeystown Pike (Route 85) near Fingerboard Road in Frederick County remains closed after multiple power poles snapped and fell Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to Frederick County Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched at 3:54 p.m. for reports of a telephone pole down on a vehicle. When first responders arrived, they found about a dozen power poles broken and down along the roadway.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Frederick County Fire & Rescue.

Several of the poles fell onto vehicles in the area. Officials said one person was transported to a hospital as a precaution, but no serious injuries were reported.

Emergency crews said power to the area has been de-energized while utility crews work to repair the damage and clear the roadway. A transit bus was also requested to assist drivers stranded along Route 85 during the closure, officials said.

What's next:

The Frederick County Division of Emergency Management is on scene helping coordinate resources and traffic impacts.

Officials warned the road would remain closed for an extended period and urged drivers to seek alternate routes. Significant traffic delays are expected through the evening.