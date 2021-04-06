Power outages, traffic lights out in parts of Fairfax County Tuesday

Thousands of residents and businesses were without power early Tuesday morning in parts of Fairfax County.

Dominion Energy reported nearly 25,000 outages had been reported just before 6 a.m.

The outages also interrupted power to traffic lights in the area. Fairfax County Police said lights along Route 50 in Chantilly and other parts of the surrounding area were impacted by the outage.

Crews are working to resolve the problem. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.