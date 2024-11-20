Power outages impact thousands across Maryland and Virginia as storms hit

article

Thousands of customers across Maryland and Virginia are facing power outages as electric companies report widespread disruptions in several counties.

Pepco has confirmed that more than 2,000 customers in Prince George's County, Maryland, are without power due to an ongoing outage. The utility provider continues to work on restoring service, but no specific timeline has been provided for when full service will be restored.

Meanwhile, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative reported that over 1,000 customers in Prince George’s County and other parts of Southern Maryland are also affected by a power outage. Southern Maryland Electric has acknowledged that the main area impacted is in Prince George’s County, but efforts are underway to restore electricity to all areas without power.

Dominion Energy said there are significant outages across Northern Virginia. More than 13,500 customers in Fairfax County are affected by power loss, while over 1,000 customers in Alexandria are also experiencing service disruptions.

In Arlington, over 4,000 customers are without power, and another 5,500 Dominion Energy customers in Fairfax are dealing with outages.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the area, with showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms expected throughout the night. The forecast calls for breezy conditions, with northwest winds at 20 to 25 mph and gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

The electric companies have not provided specific details on the cause of the outages, but crews are actively working to restore power to all affected customers.