Potomac Shores Golf Club manager arrested for unlawful filming in women's restroom

The general manager of the Potomac Shores Golf Club has been arrested after an employee located a phone actively recording in one of the stalls inside the women’s restroom at the club.

Officers responded to the golf club located at 1750 Dunnington Pl. in Dumfries around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 to investigate an unlawful filming.

An employee had notified a supervisor that a phone had been found in one of the women's restroom stalls and was actively recording.

Officers determined the phone belonged to the club’s general manager, Craig Robert Luckey, 55, and it had possibly been recording on and off for the last several months.

Luckey was arrested on Thursday, April 13, and a search warrant was executed at his home in Woodbridge on Monday, April 17, resulting in additional charges.

Luckey has been charged with five counts of unlawful filming.

Investigators are seeking to speak to anyone who has information regarding this investigation.