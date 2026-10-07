Potomac River returns to normal 9 months after sewer line collapse, DC Water says

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The Brief Testing shows the Potomac River has returned to normal conditions, DC Water says. It comes nearly nine months after the collapse of the Potomac Interceptor sewer line. Water testing showed the river is healthy and did not suffer lasting harm.



The Potomac River has returned to normal conditions nearly nine months after the collapse of the Potomac Interceptor sewer line, DC Water announced Wednesday.

What we know:

The initial sewer line failure sent millions of gallons of raw sewage spilling into the river, triggering widespread community concerns about the impact on local businesses, recreational kayaking, dog walking and youth rowing programs.

READ MORE | Class action lawsuit filed in wake of Potomac Interceptor collapse

Expanded water testing conducted by DC Water showed that the river is healthy and has suffered no lasting harm. According to officials, recent sampling efforts tested the water five times across six locations in Maryland, both upstream and downstream from the overflow site. The test results all fell within the normal range for the river.

Local residents and visitors at Columbia Island Marina expressed relief at the announcement during a fall evening along the water.

What they're saying:

"They’ve put a lot of effort into cleaning it up, and you know, the money’s been spent, and people have tested the water," said Amy Doherty, who was sitting by the river. "Hopefully we can trust what we’re being told, and you know, the kids are doing crew out here, and I’ve seen dogs playing in the water. We just need to be informed."

Fisherman Daniel Queen and resident Steve Doherty also noted that while the initial pollution was a significant concern, community members are welcomed by the update.

DC Water declined requests for an interview regarding the announcement, citing ongoing litigation related to the sewer line collapse.