Potomac River receives 'B' health grade

The Potomac River received a "B" grade on Tuesday in a report card from the Potomac Conservancy.

In 2011, the Potomac River received a "D" grade.

"The river is definitely making a comeback," said Hedrick Belin, president of the Potomac Conservancy. "But we've still got a lot of work to do to get it to an ‘A.’"

Belin said land use, and getting more trees in the ground, will help improve the health of the Potomac.

"Trees are nature's Brita filters. So we need to protect existing trees and forests, we need to certainly plant more trees along stream banks, and we need to ensure we're passing more clean water legislation, both at the state and local level," said Belin.

Is it safe to swim in the Potomac?

"Any time it's rained, you should definitely stay out of the water," said Belin. "In the District proper, it's actually illegal to swim. And fish, go enjoy catching them, but throw them back. They're polluted."