Maryland mansion engulfed in raging fire

The Brief A fire ripped through a large single-family home in Potomac, Maryland with heavy flames spreading across multiple floors and the roof. Firefighters called for a second alarm as crews battled the intense flames throughout the house. Officials believe all residents made it out safely before the fire fully engulfed the home.



A large single-family home in Potomac went up in flames Monday, prompting a massive emergency response as firefighters battle heavy fire conditions across multiple floors.

Fire destroys Maryland mansion

What we know:

According to Montgomery County Fire officials, the fire broke out at a residence along the 8800 block of Mary Mead Court, off Newbridge Drive.

Initial reports from MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer indicated that flames had spread rapidly, consuming large portions of the mansion. A second alarm was called as crews worked to contain the blaze.

All occupants are believed to have escaped safely, officials said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Firefighters from multiple stations, including Engine 726, Engine 733, and Rescue Squad 703, responded to the scene. Additional crews, including aerial units and medical support, were also dispatched as the fire intensified.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.