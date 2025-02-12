Potholes become major concern in DMV as crews shift focus from snow removal

After the snow has cleared, the region's transportation departments are now turning their attention to a new problem: potholes.

With winter weather behind them, agencies across the DMV are bracing for a higher number of potholes this year, as fluctuating temperatures and road treatments have taken their toll.

Pothole problems across the D.C., Maryland, Virginia:

Virginia:

In Arlington County, officials reported a 25% increase in pothole reports compared to the same time last year, with about 150 reported at this point in 2024.

Maryland:

On East-West Highway in Montgomery County, FOX 5's cameras caught a few potholes already causing problems for drivers. Residents are noticing the damage as well.

"I think the people that are in charge should make sure that these things are taken care of, because they’re dangerous," said Helen O’Bryant, a local resident. "People are out trying to go to work and do other things, and sometimes they try to avoid potholes, creating other bad situations."

Scott Szathmary, another nearby resident, added, "I’m sure cars have been damaged. Bikers have had problems. It’s dangerous. People swerving around them."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Transportation departments in the area are working to clear the roads and are prepared to shift to pothole patching as soon as the rain stops.

Washington D.C. :

District Department of Transportation Director Sharon Kershbaum said crews are ready and will aim to address every reported pothole within 72 hours.

"We’ve had some temperature swings recently, which cause freeze-thaw cycles," Kershbaum explained. "Combined with chemicals used for snow treatment and plowing, that contributes to more potholes."

FOX 5 also observed potholes that appeared to be the result of recent utility work. Kershbaum acknowledged that these are common, as utilities are not required to fully restore road surfaces during winter months. The patches used temporarily do not last long, especially with the harsh weather conditions.

Kershbaum and other transportation officials encourage residents to report any potholes they encounter. In cases where utility companies are responsible, the District of Columbia will step in and patch them if the damage is significant.

As potholes continue to pose a safety concern, local agencies are urging the public to report any hazards they come across as they work to ensure safer roads for all.