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A family of five has been displaced after an early morning fire tore through their Silver Spring home, causing an estimated $500,000 in damage.

The blaze was reported around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cresthaven Drive, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer.

About 50 firefighters responded and extinguished the fire a few hours later, around 7 a.m.

Family of 5 displaced after early morning fire tears through Silver Spring home (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Smoke alarms alerted the family to the fire, allowing three adults and two children to escape the home, Piringer said. One adult was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen near a dishwasher, where several ignition sources were present, and extended into the attic. The exact cause remains undetermined.

Damage is estimated at $250,000 to the structure and $250,000 to its contents, according to fire officials.