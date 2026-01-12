Potential measles exposure sites identified in DMV after confirmed case in preschool age child

Health officials have released a list of potential measles exposure sites in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia after confirming a case in a preschool‑age child who recently traveled internationally.

What we know:

According to officials, potential exposures occurred at the following dates, times and locations:

Amtrak NE Regional Train from Philadelphia 30th Street Station to Washington, DC Union Station on Jan. 7, 2026 from 9 - 11:30 p.m.

Amtrak BWI Shuttle to and from the BWI train station and the drop-off points outside of the lower-level of BWI Airport on Jan. 7, 2026, 10:45 p.m. - Jan. 8, 2026, 1:30 a.m.

BWI Airport Parking Shuttle to and from outside of the lower-level outside of BWI Airport and the BWI Airport’s long-term parking lots on Jan. 7, 2026, 11 p.m. - Jan. 8, 2026, 2 a.m.

Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center Emergency Department and Executive Medicine Suite, located at 9300 DeWitt Loop in Fort Belvoir, Friday, January 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight.

Officials note that no exposures were identified inside BWI Airport terminals.

Why you should care:

Anyone who was at these locations during the listed times should confirm whether they have been vaccinated for measles or previously had the illness, monitor for symptoms, and contact their healthcare provider.

If symptoms appear, health officials urge people to stay home and isolate immediately.

The most likely window for developing symptoms is January 16 through January 30, according to officials.