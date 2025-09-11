'Potential bomb threat' at DNC Headquarters, Capitol Police responding
WASHINGTON - Capitol Police are responding to a "potential bomb threat directed towards the Democratic National Committee."
What we know:
USCP officers are checking the building and surrounding areas. So far nothing has been found.
DNC staff were asked to remain clear of police activity.
The DNC Headquarters are located on South Capitol Street in Southwest D.C.
The Source: This story includes information from the United States Capitol Police.