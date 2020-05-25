Postal inspectors offering up to $50K for info on suspects in mail carrier paintball attacks

U.S. Postal Inspectors are offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects behind multiple paintball gun attacks on letter carriers in the District and Prince George’s County.

The attacks on five United States Postal Service letter carriers occurred on Saturday:

- 3:15 p.m. on the 4800 block of B Street, Southeast in D.C.

- 4:30 p.m. on the 3900 block of 1st Street, Southwest in D.C.

- 4:30 p.m. on 100 block of Irvington Street, Southwest in D.C.

- 5:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of Quintana Street in Riverdale, Md.

- 6:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of 46th Street, Southeast in D.C.

One of the suspects was described as an African-American male in his 20s, between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall, with a slim build and either braids or dreadlocks and wearing a white t-shirt.

The second suspect was only described as African-American male with a slim build.

The suspects were spotted in a silver or gray four-door sedan with temporary tags.

The USPIS DC says you should refrain from taking any action to capture the suspects yourself.

If you can help the U.S. Postal Inspectors find the suspects, call 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”).

