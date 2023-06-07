'Possibly intoxicated' substitute sent home from Magruder High School in an Uber

A substitute teacher arrived at Magruder High School Wednesday morning showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Instead of being arrested, the school said it sent the substitute home in an Uber.

Just before the first bell rang, around 7:45 a.m., administrators said they were notified that the sub was possibly drunk. After contacting non-emergency police and the Community Engagement Officer assigned to Magruder, the school decided to launch an internal investigation, which determined the person was possibly intoxicated.

When the last bell had rung for the day, Magruder's Principal, Dr. Leroy C. Evans, sent a letter home to parents informing them of the incident, and how the school decided to address the matter.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance," the letter reads. "All students and staff have a right to a school environment that is safe, positive, and respectful, which promotes student learning conducive to teaching and learning."

DERWOOD, MD- January 22 :Colonel Zadok Magruder High School in Derwood, MD on January 22, 2022, the day after a student was shot inside during school hours. (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Principal Evans said the incident is now being handled by the Montgomery County Public Schools Department of Compliance and Investigations as a "personnel matter."

Montgomery County police said the substitute teacher is not facing charges. They said they did receive a call reporting a drunk teacher Wednesday and confirmed he took an Uber home.

Read the full letter sent home to families below:

Dear Magruder High School Community,

I am writing to inform you about an incident that occurred in our school today, June 6, 2023, related to a substitute teacher, and how the school addressed the matter. This morning at approximately 7:45 a.m. administration was notified that a substitute teacher was possibly under the influence of alcohol. Upon investigation it was determined that the substitute did in fact show signs of possible intoxication and was sent home via a ride-share service. Due to the nature of this incident, non-emergency police were contacted and our Community Engagement Officer (CEO).

The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. All students and staff have a right to a school environment that is safe, positive, and respectful, which promotes student learning conducive to teaching and learning. The incident is being handled by the Montgomery County Public Schools Department of Compliance and Investigations as a personnel matter.

Respectfully,

Dr. Leroy C. Evans

Principal, Col. Zadok Magruder High School