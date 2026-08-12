Situation cleared after suspicious device investigation near DC Fire & EMS station

The Brief Authorities cleared the scene after a possible suspicious device was found. Lanes on Wisconsin Avenue between 40th and Warren were closed and traffic diverted. MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit found nothing hazardous around 8:30 a.m..



Authorities have cleared the scene after a possible suspicious device was found near a DC Fire & EMS station in northwest Washington. The incident was reported just after 7 a.m. in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Wisconsin Avenue between 40th Street and Warren Street were closed as crews responded. Southbound traffic was diverted to Yuma Street, and northbound traffic was diverted to Veazey Street.

MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit cleared the location around 8:30 a.m., finding nothing hazardous.