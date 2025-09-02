Possible plane wreckage found in Potomac may be from deadly DC crash

The Brief Possible plane wreckage was found in the Potomac River this weekend. It appears to be the back of a plane seat. The wreckage could be from the deadly midair collision over the river this past January.



Alexandria police are investigating if possible wreckage found recently found in the Potomac River could be tied to the deadly midair collision in DC this past January.

What we know:

Andrew Guervara says he was out walking his dog on the Mount Vernon Trail in Alexandria this weekend when he made an unexpected discovery.

He spotted several items floating around in the water, appearing to be the back of a plane seat with a blue leather pocket, a tray table lock and a blue headrest cushion.

What they're saying:

Guervara tried to piece together where the floating debris could have come from, but says everyone that stopped to ask all had the same thought.

"I noticed that there was something. It just looked a little bit odd. But there's a lot of trash that's always along the river. But there just seemed to be something noticeable about it. I guess is the best way to say it. There happened to be like a a lever that would, it looked like for the tray table, like you would see on a plane. And there happened to be like a leather pouch at the bottom and just the curvature of the top of it. It very much looked like an airplane seat."

Police told Guervara that there hadn't been any reports of wreckage sightings since seven months after the crash, but that they would send it to DC police for further investigation.

The backstory:

On January 29, an American Airlines jet and a Blackhawk helicopter collided midair.

The wreckage tumbled into the icy Potomac River and all 67 people on board — 60 passengers and four crew members on the American Eagle jetliner, and three people onboard the military helicopter — were killed in the crash.

It marked the deadliest U.S. air disaster in almost 25 years.