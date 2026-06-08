Multiple Metro workers injured in electrical incident at Medical Center

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue are responding to the Medical Center Metro station on Rockville Pike after an electrical explosion-like incident Monday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer says the suspected electrical explosion is believed to be connected to work being performed on an electrical vault or shaft.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Emergency crews were dispatched for reports of an explosion and injuries related to an electrical explosion and shock.

Officials say three workers were injured. One patient was transported as a Priority 1 trauma patient, and two others were transported as Priority 2 patients.

Piringer says the workers suffered electrical burns and other injuries.

The workers were in a confined space at the time of the incident. All three are receiving medical treatment.

Metro released a statement to social media.

The Metro station remains open at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.