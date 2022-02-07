Possible changes ahead for Prince George's County School Board

After a summer of turmoil and ethical scandals, a big change could be coming for the Prince George's County Board of Education.

The County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is getting behind a movement to have an all-elected school board that would be chosen entirely by voters.

Currently, the Prince George's County School Board is made up of nine elected members, four appointed members, and one student member who can vote on some issues.

Calls to reform the school board have grown since last summer when board members clashed repeatedly, traded ethics accusations, and raised concerns that current PGCPS Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson was on her way out.

Prince George's County School Board member Shayla Adams-Stafford is one of the members who are calling for changes. She told FOX 5 that having a school board fully elected by voters is an important step forward.

"I’m very happy that the county executive has listened to the voices of the Prince George’s County residents who stated that a fully elected board is their desire. They want a board that is accountable to them, and they can call on and that represents the people," Adams-Stafford said.

The Maryland General Assembly has the final say on all changes to the PGCPS School Board.