Portion of Beach Drive to remain closed to vehicles year-round

A portion of Beach Drive will remain closed to vehicles year-round, the National Park Service announced Wednesday.

NPS says they reached the decision after extensive public input and internal analysis. Visitors will now be allowed to use Beach Drive for recreational activities 365 days a year.

A full-time closure of this section of Beach Drive will provide safer park experiences year-round by reducing conflicts between people who walk, bicycle and drive. It also expands access for visitors with disabilities to areas of the park that lack separated pathways and accessible trails, NPS says.

"Opening this section of Beach Drive to pedestrians and cyclists has provided our community with increased opportunities for healthy recreation, greater access to nature and outdoor enjoyment," Julia Washburn, Rock Creek Park superintendent, said. "We hope to continue seeing you all on Beach Drive and ask for your help as we work to protect sensitive habitat surrounding the road."

PHOTO: NPS

Approximately 5 miles of roadway will remain open to only pedestrians and cyclists including Bingham Drive, Sherrill Drive and Beach Drive in three sections:

- From Broad Branch Road to Joyce Road,

- From Picnic Area 10 to Wise Road, and

- From West Beach Drive to the DC/Maryland line.

Between Joyce Road and picnic areas 6-10, Beach Drive will remain open to motorized vehicles only to access group picnic areas and parking lots. Ross Drive will reopen to motorized vehicles.