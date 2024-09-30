Port strike looms: 45,000 could walk off East and Gulf Coast ports at midnight

At midnight, 45,000 dockworkers could walk off their jobs and onto picket lines if the International Longshoremen's Association strikes. This move threatens to shut down ports along the East Coast and Gulf Coast.

The economic impact could be significant — we’re talking about two billion dollars’ worth of trade moving through these ports daily. This includes goods you buy, sell, drive and eat. If the dockworkers strike, it essentially hits a "pause" button on all commerce passing through those ports.

Negotiations between port owners and dockworkers have failed to reach an agreement, potentially leading to the closure of 36 ports. A port strike could disrupt supply chains, affecting household goods, food shipments and much more. Neil Bradley, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told FOX 5 that a strike could lead to higher prices and delays for businesses and consumers.

"Think of it this way: you’re a small business getting ready for holiday sales, counting on those sales, but the products you’re expecting to sell are stuck in a container somewhere, and you can't get them," said Bradley. "That’s the kind of economic impact we’re talking about."

What to expect from a port strike: READ MORE

The Longshoremen’s Association is pushing for a 77% pay increase and wants to stop port owners from automating operations. Many union members view automation as a threat to their jobs, seeing it as a cost-cutting move that could reduce the workforce needed to operate the ports.

There have been calls for President Joe Biden to use his presidential powers to keep the ports open while negotiations continue. However, despite the potential impact on the economy, the president has resisted stepping in.

"It’s collective bargaining, and I don’t interfere in collective bargaining," said Biden.

In addition to the wage increases, the Longshoremen’s Association is trying to halt port automation, which they see as a direct threat to their jobs and a way for port owners to reduce costs by cutting the workforce.