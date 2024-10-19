Expand / Collapse search

Porch pirate captured on surveillance camera in Northeast DC

By
Published  October 19, 2024 12:01pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a porch pirate after a robbery in Northeast. 

C Street package theft 

Watch FOX 5 DC Live:

Police have released a surveillance photo of a man stealing a package from the porch of a home on C Street in Washington, D.C. on September 15.

Anyone with any information on this incident or the suspect pictured above is asked to contact police. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more updates and information.