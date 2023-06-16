Popular Woodbridge day care abruptly closes

A popular northern Virginia day care center abruptly closed this week, leaving families frustrated and filled with questions.

Parents told FOX 5 they received notice Thursday about Ebenezer Presbyterian Church’s day care center closing Friday.

When they asked why it was shutting down, they said no reason was given.

The Virginia Department of Education said the center has repeatedly failed to file for the appropriate permissions and meet minimum health and safety standards.

The most concerning violations, according to the department, are regarding criminal background checks and the center's failure to ensure that adults who work with children do not have criminal histories or are prior sex offenders.

One grandfather says his grandchild attends the church’s day care center on Telegraph Road.

He contacted FOX 5, saying families received a last-minute letter stating, "Due to some unforeseen circumstances, the Ebenezer Day Care will no longer be in operation."

The letter from the center's director mentions the closure is effective immediately, but the staff hopes to open soon and have families rejoin them.

The Virginia Department of Education emailed FOX 5 a statement that reads: "After extensive efforts at corrective action, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) informed Ebenezer of its intent to revoke their permission to operate in March 2023 based on a documented series of concerns. Ebenezer was provided with a hearing with an outside hearing officer in May 2023 and did not contest the findings of the VDOE."

Should Ebenezer want to remedy the issues, VDOE says they would be allowed to reopen but would need to comply with all state laws.

FOX 5 reached out to the day care center’s director, but she declined to comment.