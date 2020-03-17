Popular Old Town Alexandria bar closes amid coronavirus concerns

St. Patrick’s Day is the busiest time of year for Níamh O’Donovan; but not this year.

O’Donovan is the manager at O’Connell’s in Old Town Alexandria.

She said she planned to stay open for the holiday before hearing about Gov. Northam’s new suggestions.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Gov. Northam strongly suggested that all malls, gyms, restaurants and bars must limit their occupancy size to ten people per business to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“I would say it’s not possible,” says O’Donovan. “I mean it would make absolutely no economic sense whatsoever to keep it, especially a building like O’Connell’s. We have a massive big building here so the figures don’t add up.”

Although Gov. Northam didn’t require businesses to do so, O’Connell’s decided to close their doors at 3pm Tuesday for the foreseeable future out of an abundance of caution.

Other restaurant and bar owners throughout Old Town say they will meet soon to discuss further action.

