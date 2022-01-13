Poolesville HS students stage walkout to promote proper mask-wearing practices

Students at Poolesville High School want their peers, faculty and members of their community to wear their masks properly.

Today, a student-led walkout was held on school grounds during third period. Those who participated, left their classes, and walked from the cafeteria exit to the practice field where they gathered in a circle with their classmates.

According to a notice sent out to Poolesville High parents, students planned the demonstration to support appropriate mask-wearing practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials supported their decision by approving the walkout and excusing all absences due to participation.

Students will be responsible for all missed work and instructions, the notice states.

"In the United States of America, all people are treated fairly, and all spaces are safe, regardless of race, ethnicity, color, ancestry, national origin, religion, immigration status, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, family/parental/status, marital status, age, physical or mental disability, poverty and socioeconomic status, language, or other legally or constitutionally projected attributes or affiliations," the notice reads. "Please understand that the purpose of this walkout is to support this important American right, as well as this [Montgomery County Public School] policy."

MCPS requires anyone who enters a school facility to wear a face covering. This includes all students, employees, contractors, volunteers, and visitors over the age of two.