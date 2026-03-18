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Polymarket to open bar in DC for 'situation monitoring'

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Published  March 18, 2026 1:37pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Polymarket plans to open a new bar in Washington, D.C. themed around real-time data like flight tracking, markets, and prediction screens.
    • The crypto-based prediction platform says the venue will open this Friday, though the exact location hasn’t been announced.
    • The concept is described as a "sports bar" for news and data watchers, featuring Bloomberg terminals and Polymarket displays.

WASHINGTON - Imagine a sports bar, but instead of games on TVs – flight radar, Bloomberg terminals and Polymarket screens. 

What we know:

Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-based prediction market, is opening a bar in Washington, D.C. dedicated to "monitoring the situation." 

According to the company, the bar is set to open this Friday. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear where exactly the bar will be opening. 

The Source: This story includes information shared by Polymarket. 

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