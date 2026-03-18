Polymarket to open bar in DC for 'situation monitoring'
WASHINGTON - Imagine a sports bar, but instead of games on TVs – flight radar, Bloomberg terminals and Polymarket screens.
What we know:
Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-based prediction market, is opening a bar in Washington, D.C. dedicated to "monitoring the situation."
According to the company, the bar is set to open this Friday.
What we don't know:
It's unclear where exactly the bar will be opening.
The Source: This story includes information shared by Polymarket.