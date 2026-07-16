Man critically injured after being hit in head with umbrella in Maryland

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The Brief Takoma Park police arrested a man after an assault on University Boulevard left a victim with severe head injuries. Police said the suspect told investigators an argument escalated before he struck the victim in the head with an umbrella. The suspect was charged with first- and second-degree assault, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A man was seriously injured after being struck in the head with an umbrella during an assault in Takoma Park, according to police.

What we know:

Takoma Park police said officers responded to the 1100 block of University Boulevard on July 8 for a report of an assault that left an adult male with life-threatening injuries.

Police initially corrected the time of the incident to approximately 11:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they gathered witness information and quickly located several people matching descriptions provided at the scene.

Following the investigation, police identified one suspect and took him into custody.

What police said happened

According to investigators, the suspect said he and the victim were arguing when the situation escalated.

Police said the suspect told detectives he struck the victim in the head with an umbrella after the victim allegedly displayed a knife.

Detectives recovered evidence related to the incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe head injuries.

Suspect charged

Police identified the suspect as Julio Cesar Martinez Vasquez, 39, of Takoma Park.

He was taken to the Takoma Park Police Department for processing.

Police said Vasquez experienced a medical issue while in custody and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. After he was cleared, he was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Vasquez was charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Investigation ongoing

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100 and refer to case #260029963.