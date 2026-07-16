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The Brief A proposal to put permanent fencing around the White House complex is facing backlash. Secret Service officials argue the permanent fence would help improve security. Tourists and lawmakers argue the plan impedes access to the space and suppresses public demonstrations.



A new proposal to put up fencing around the White House complex has sparked a debate over the balance between national security and public access.

In its first public presentation to the Commission of Fine Arts, U.S. Secret Service officials detailed a plan to erect a permanent steel fence around Lafayette Square and the ends of Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th and 17th Streets.

What we know:

Officials argued the barrier is necessary to protect the executive mansion, but opponents warn it will sever the public’s connection to one of the nation’s most historic public spaces.

The concept design for the project, presented by the National Park Service and the Executive Office of the President, aims to replace the temporary barriers with a secure perimeter.

According to the Secret Service, the goal of the permanent fence is to allow for flexibility. Officials said the gates normally remain open to allow public access, but the proposed fence would allow security officers to lock down the entire square and Pennsylvania Avenue in the event of an emergency.

Andrew Stohs, representing the U.S. Secret Service, defended the design during the public hearing, explaining how the fence meets modern law enforcement demands:

"It’s a fitting barrier that meets a lot of our needs; it remains mostly open, but rather quickly if we need to enclose anything or rapidly open it back up so it meets the needs of our security force," said Stohs.

While members of the Commission of Fine Arts expressed support for the security upgrade, they indicated they would like to see design modifications to the proposed fence before granting final approval.

Fencing proposal faces pushback

What they're saying:

The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from visitors and political leaders.

Many tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the White House are already finding it increasingly difficult due to existing blockages.

Currently, a temporary steel fence surrounds Lafayette Square for ongoing renovation work. The Ellipse is also entirely fenced off to serve as a temporary landing zone for Marine One.

"Trying to get a photo of the White House was something I was asked to do while I was here, and [it's tough] short of putting a camera through the holes," one tourist told FOX 5.

Virginia’s U.S. Senator Warner also condemned the permanent fencing proposal, framing it as an attempt to suppress public demonstrations.

"I think [this] just proves that this is a president that does not want the American people to have their First Amendment right to protest," said Sen. Warner. "He doesn’t want to see it, and he doesn’t want it at Lafayette Square."

What's next:

The proposal must still secure formal approvals from the governing oversight bodies.

If the Secret Service successfully obtains the necessary clearances, the agency hopes to begin construction on the permanent Lafayette Square fencing next year.