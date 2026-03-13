Police warn of spike in robberies tied to online marketplace sales

The Brief Prince George’s County police report about two dozen robberies tied to online marketplace sales in the past three months, up from about 10 all of last year. Suspects often pose as buyers or sellers, sometimes using counterfeit money or weapons, targeting items like electronics, clothing and cars. Police urge residents to meet at safe locations like police stations and be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true.



Social media sales are leading to an uptick in robberies in Prince George’s County.

By the numbers:

Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader says over the last three months they have seen about two dozen robberies connected to online marketplace sales.

In all of last year, police say there were about 10 similar cases.

Investigators say the spike is concerning, especially when suspects pose as buyers or sellers, sometimes using counterfeit money or showing up with a weapon.

Police say the items involved vary widely, including tools, shoes, coats, televisions, video game systems and even cars. These incidents have happened throughout the county, including in Hyattsville, College Park and Oxon Hill.

In one case, someone agreed to buy a $10,000 watch for $1,000 and was robbed.

Prince George’s County police say several arrests have been made in these marketplace robberies, but officers want residents to remain cautious.

What you can do:

The main message from police: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

"We want the community to be safe and use caution and walk into these deals with a bit of skepticism and look for safe locations. If you’re asking me to come to a poorly lit parking lot, that should raise a flag for you," said Police Chief George Nader.

Police are reminding people they can meet buyers or sellers at police stations, where lobbies are open to the public.