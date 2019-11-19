Police warn of dating app danger after Silver Spring rape

Police are warning people to be aware when using dating platforms after a woman was attacked and raped in Silver Spring last week.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect – Demitrious Harriott – arranged to meet at an apartment building, which he claimed was his.

As the pair walked down a hallway, however, the suspect seized the victim and forced her into a stairwell.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted her and slammed her face into a concrete wall.

He also allegedly stole her cell phone, and ran off.

Investigators identified Harriott as a suspect, noting that he frequently stays in the building.

Harriott was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and robbery.

He has been jailed without bond.

Along with Montgomery County police, D.C. police are warning people to be wary of dating apps.