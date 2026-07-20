The Brief Prince George's County police warned of an increase in online marketplace robberies. Nearly 50 meetup sale robberies have been reported in the county so far in 2025. Officials shared tips to avoid being targeted during online meetup sales.



Prince George’s County police issued a warning about a dangerous nationwide trend hitting the community: online marketplace meetups devolving into violent robberies and, in some cases, death.

What we know:

Department officials reported nearly 50 related incidents have occurred across Prince George’s County so far this year.

Investigators said these crimes are not isolated to any single neighborhood, with suspects using high-value items like designer handbags and expensive sneakers to lure victims into dangerous setups.

"Sometimes we can tell you’re getting set up, or things escalate once you are engaged in the transaction," said Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader. "We’ve seen arguments result in assault, sometimes even more. We’ve seen shootings and homicides surrounding this type of transaction, so we just want people to be aware and take some really small steps you can do to protect yourself."

Chief Nader also noted that many individuals involved in these cases are young. He is urging parents and grandparents to talk directly with their children about the risks of buying and selling items with strangers online.

"I think it’s more about the parenting," said Prince George’s County resident Mina Akar. "If parents could control where the kids are watching and the kind of friends they have, it would make it much easier. Honestly, it is preventable. It’s all about parents getting involved."

Risk for online buyers and sellers

Why you should care:

While police have made several arrests connected to the online marketplace robberies, the crimes continue to occur.

Neighbors noted that the pressure many feel to buy and sell online has made safety precautions more critical.

"With the way that I feel the economy is, sometimes you’re selling things because you’re trying to get a step ahead, and sometimes people are taking things because they’re trying to get a step ahead," said resident Kwame Scott. "So you should always try to remain as safe as you can, because you never know who you’re dealing with. You’re not selling to family or friends—you're selling to a stranger, and the internet can be tricky."

How to protect yourself during meetup sales

What you can do:

Police Chief Nader stressed that many of these incidents are preventable through safety checks and smarter location choices.

Law enforcement officials recommend taking the following steps to ensure safety during online marketplace sales:

Vet the profile: Thoroughly check a buyer or seller’s profile before agreeing to meet.

Choose safe locations: Meet only in well-lit, public places, preferably at or near a local police station.

Watch for red flags: Be wary if someone changes the meetup location at the last minute, shows up with multiple people, or requests to meet at night, in an alley, or behind a business.

Trust your instincts: If something doesn't feel right, walk away immediately.

Chief Nader said the department’s most important message is simple: If something doesn’t feel right, walk away.

"No online deal," he said, "is ever worth risking your safety."