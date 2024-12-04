Police to step up patrols on Rockville Pike over holidays

Maryland Route 355 is getting extra attention this holiday season.

The roadway, also known as Rockville Pike, stretches from the D.C. border to Frederick, Maryland, and hosts many popular shops and restaurants.

Montgomery County Police are holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss details of the increased holiday patrols on Route 355. These patrols will focus on aggressive driving, pedestrian safety, distracted driving, seatbelt usage, and impaired driving.

The effort involves County police and authorities from surrounding jurisdictions. Montgomery County Police Field Services Bureau Assistant Chief David McBain reported 35 fatal collisions in the county last year. "Distracted driving has become the one thing - it's rivaling DUI in serious personal injury and fatal collisions. We need to put more of an emphasis on putting the phone down and paying attention to the roadway," McBain said.

He stressed that both pedestrians and drivers need to avoid using their phones while on the road.