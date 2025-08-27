62 grams of meth seized from BMW with stolen license plate in Annapolis, 2 arrested: police

article

The Brief Detectives were alerted by a license plate reader to a vehicle with a stolen Virginia registration plate in Annapolis. A traffic stop in the 400 block of Sixth Street saw the driver and a passenger of the vehicle arrested. Police seized a handgun, approximately 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.



What began as a traffic stop for a stolen license plate in Annapolis quickly escalated into a drug bust involving methamphetamine and two people being arrested.

What we know:

On August 26, 2025, at approximately 10:55 p.m., detectives were notified by a license plate reader of a stolen Virginia registration plate on a gray 2007 BMW. The detectives were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a stop in the 400 block of Sixth Street in Annapolis.

The driver, identified as Thong Chi Nhan, 43, of Windsor Mill, and the passenger, Autumn Rain Burgamy, 27, of Dundalk, were both detained.

Police seized a stolen Virginia registration plate, approximately 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine, four digital scales, and two glass smoking devices with suspected CDS residue. A black foldable IC380 handgun was also recovered from the car.

The driver was found to be prohibited from possessing a firearm. Both individuals were arrested and charged.