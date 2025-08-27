62 grams of meth seized from BMW with stolen license plate in Annapolis, 2 arrested: police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - What began as a traffic stop for a stolen license plate in Annapolis quickly escalated into a drug bust involving methamphetamine and two people being arrested.
What we know:
On August 26, 2025, at approximately 10:55 p.m., detectives were notified by a license plate reader of a stolen Virginia registration plate on a gray 2007 BMW. The detectives were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a stop in the 400 block of Sixth Street in Annapolis.
The driver, identified as Thong Chi Nhan, 43, of Windsor Mill, and the passenger, Autumn Rain Burgamy, 27, of Dundalk, were both detained.
Police seized a stolen Virginia registration plate, approximately 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine, four digital scales, and two glass smoking devices with suspected CDS residue. A black foldable IC380 handgun was also recovered from the car.
The driver was found to be prohibited from possessing a firearm. Both individuals were arrested and charged.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.