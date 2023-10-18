Police seize 15 pounds of meth at Prince George’s County shipping facility
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities say more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine was seized at a shipping facility in Prince George's County.
The bust was made by the police department's Narcotics Enforcement Division Interdiction Unit. They say the drugs were inside a package that was scheduled to be sent to an address on the East Coast.
The department said their relationship with package shipping companies across the country aided in the seizure.