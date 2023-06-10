Police seek suspect in Southeast DC shooting

D.C. police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting another man earlier this week.

On Wednesday, June 7, officers were notified that a man was seeking treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound at a local hospital.

Investigators determined that the victim had been shot at approximately 5:11 a.m. in the 2800 Block of Alabama Ave., SE.

The suspect in the shooting was caught on surveillance camera. Police are now asking the public for help locating the accused gunman.



Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.