Police seek suspect in deadly December double shooting in Adams Morgan

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest, D.C. in December.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on December 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street.

Responding officers to the scene found a man and a woman who had been shot. The man, identified as Avon Perkins, 30, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who police did not identify, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, investigators released the following video of a suspect in the case:

Anyone with information about the case or suspect is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.