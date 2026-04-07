Police searching for suspects in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Charles County

Maryland State Police are still searching for the people responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Charles County that killed a man on a motorcycle Friday night.

Friend speaks out:

Crime tape still lines Route 228 and Bunker Hill Road, and now, a childhood friend is sharing more about who the victim is days after the deadly hit-and-run.

Police say 64-year-old Scott Beland of White Plains was riding his motorcycle Friday night when a car blew through a red light and hit him.

But what happened next is especially disturbing – the people inside that car didn’t stop. They just took off.

The background:

On Friday, around 8 p.m., Maryland State Police say Scott Beland was making a left turn on a green light when a 2008 Infiniti with several men inside ran the red and crashed into him in the intersection.

Troopers say the driver of the car then lost control, hit a guardrail, and still kept going.

The car was later found abandoned on Shapersville Road, with everyone inside fleeing on foot.

Beland was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Frank McGeady says he and Beland were friends since elementary school.

They bonded by their love of motorcycles and would ride together.

He describes Beland as kind, respected, and devoted to his wife. He says he’s heartbroken and angry over how this all ended.

"He’s just a very soft-spoken guy, really good guy. Terrible for his family, for anyone that knew him and cared for him," McGeady said.

"It’s very, very sad because some people have no respect for human life. I mean if you hit someone and knock them down is one thing, but if you did it 100 miles an hour to someone on a motorcycle you think you would stop. But they didn’t, I find it horrible," he added.

He also says the stretch of Route 228 where Beland died has seen its share of close calls and dangerous driving.

What's next:

Now, State Police are urging anyone who saw the crash or knows who was in that car to come forward.