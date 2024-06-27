Search for suspect underway after man shot, killed in Southeast DC

A homicide investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. and a lookout has been issued for a suspect, police say.

Officers are on scene in the 1400 block of Howard Road, SE, where a man was found just after 10 a.m. unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead.

At this time, police are searching for a suspect described as a Black man with a light complexion wearing a baseball cap, a white t-shirt, grey skinny jeans ripped at the right knee and black and white Jordan's. He was also reportedly carrying a satchel and wearing a watch on his right wrist.

The suspect was in possession of a silver gun. He was last seen on Howard Road towards Sheridan Road.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts should call police.



