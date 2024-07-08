Police searching for suspect after 4 shot in Southeast DC

article

D.C. police are searching for a suspect vehicle in connection to a quadruple shooting in Southeast.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1000 block of 12th Street, SE, after receiving a report about a shooting.

Police found two men and two women with gunshot wounds at the scene. They are all conscious and breathing and are being treated for their injuries.

The suspect has been described as a Black man wearing a white shirt, dark pants and white shoes. Police say he may also be driving a blue SUV, last seen in the area of Potomac Avenue, SE.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.