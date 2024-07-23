Police searching for suspect after 3 women shot in Southeast DC

article

D.C. police are investigating after three women were shot in Southeast Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast, just after 2:30 p.m. where they found the three victims.

Police say the women are all conscious and breathing.

The suspect in the shooting has been described as a short, heavy-set Black man wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police immediately.

